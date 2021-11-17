HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HORIBA in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRIBF opened at $68.57 on Monday. HORIBA has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

