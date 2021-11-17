HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $416.95

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.95 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 437.50 ($5.72). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 436.70 ($5.71), with a volume of 15,994,171 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 476.27 ($6.22).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 402.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 417.03. The company has a market capitalization of £89.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).

About HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

