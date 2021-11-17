Huazhu Group (HTHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Huazhu Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Huazhu Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.64 and a beta of 1.51. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Huazhu Group Company Profile
Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
