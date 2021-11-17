Huazhu Group (HTHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Huazhu Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Huazhu Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.64 and a beta of 1.51. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

