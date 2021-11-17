Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Up 0.1%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 2,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.07% of Humankind US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

