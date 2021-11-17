Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

