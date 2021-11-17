Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $19.48 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $19,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 539,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,467,000 after acquiring an additional 41,974 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.92. The stock had a trading volume of 154,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,416. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $165.60 and a 12 month high of $220.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

