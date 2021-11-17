Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.46. 16,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.01 and a twelve month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

