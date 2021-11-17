i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.38

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 3110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

The stock has a market cap of $687.96 million, a PE ratio of -62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

