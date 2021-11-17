IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $201.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC traded up $3.37 on Tuesday, hitting $137.17. 511,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.35. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $88.11 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.