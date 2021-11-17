Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $57.07

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.07, but opened at $54.94. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 940 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 291.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Icahn Carl C increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,068,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 423,605 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 94.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

