Ideaology Market Cap Tops $7.17 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and $1.10 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ideaology has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ideaology Coin Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

