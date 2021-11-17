IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IDBA opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.98 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.12). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,112.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.58%. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

