IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.12 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

