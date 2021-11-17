IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 39.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,217 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 599.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

