IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.25. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.80 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

