IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 37,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

