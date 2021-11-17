IFP Advisors Inc Sells 196 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

