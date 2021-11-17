IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$57.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGM shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE IGM traded down C$1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 95,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.43. The company has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.43 and a 52 week high of C$51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.25%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

