II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.64 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays cut II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.93.

IIVI traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.20. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

