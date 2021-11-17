IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of IMI stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,794 ($23.44). 1,559,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,118. The company has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.52. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,726.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,714.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

