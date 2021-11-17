Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Gap Down to $27.65

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.65, but opened at $26.78. Immuneering shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 84 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMRX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

