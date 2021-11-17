Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.96) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Immunocore in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.96) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.29). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $37.90 on Monday. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 760,563 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 163,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.