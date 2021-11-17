ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,571. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

