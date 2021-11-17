Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.26.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at C$44.89 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$21.55 and a 52-week high of C$45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.47. The stock has a market cap of C$31.23 billion and a PE ratio of 62.61.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.