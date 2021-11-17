Independence (NYSE:IHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 12,450 shares.The stock last traded at $56.59 and had previously closed at $56.64.

The stock has a market cap of $834.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Independence by 70.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Independence by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Independence by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Independence by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

