Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 652.9% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Indiva from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NDVAF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,837. Indiva has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

