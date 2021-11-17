Indulgence B.V. Jab Buys 88,000 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DNUT opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,673,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,561,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,576,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNUT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

