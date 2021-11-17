Industrial Alliance Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Neo Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NTTHF stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. Neo Lithium has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

