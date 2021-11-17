Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Sally Evans Buys 9,584 Shares

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Sally Evans acquired 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.26 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,995.84 ($42,854.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 22nd. Ingenia Communities Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle and holiday communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity with a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code Â’INA'.

