Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,559. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. Equities analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 310,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 604.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 126,382 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

