InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.72

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.72 and traded as high as $96.76. InMode shares last traded at $94.69, with a volume of 1,346,538 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of InMode by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 680,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $108,554,000 after acquiring an additional 146,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 279,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $44,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132,371 shares during the last quarter.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

