Insider Buying: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.35. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.43.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%.
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.
