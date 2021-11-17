Insider Buying: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.35. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 408,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

