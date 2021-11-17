Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,155.00 ($25,825.00).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Karl Siegling acquired 5,200 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,371.60 ($3,836.86).

On Monday, September 13th, Karl Siegling acquired 70,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,630.00 ($60,450.00).

On Thursday, September 2nd, Karl Siegling acquired 15,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.26 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,825.00 ($13,446.43).

On Thursday, August 26th, Karl Siegling bought 1,242 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,502.82 ($1,073.44).

On Monday, August 23rd, Karl Siegling bought 9,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,935.00 ($7,810.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

