Insider Buying: Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Insider Acquires 38,500 Shares of Stock

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. 1,484,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,905. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $35.12.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

JXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $7,877,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,747,000. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,480,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

