Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells 39,869 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 39,869 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $3,386,472.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liam Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,806,373.08.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,178,175.60.

On Monday, November 8th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $2,275,469.90.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $930,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arvinas by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

