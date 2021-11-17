Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 904 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00.

Avalara stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.85. 1,202,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -134.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average is $161.22.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avalara by 1,459.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after acquiring an additional 494,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Avalara by 158.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 451,803 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Avalara by 180.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after buying an additional 327,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth about $48,693,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avalara by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after buying an additional 255,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

