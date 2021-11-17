Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Sells 158 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cable One stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,830.97. 20,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,828.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,868.06.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

