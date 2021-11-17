Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells 2,415 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.46, for a total transaction of $551,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $236.72. 12,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.33 and a 1-year high of $235.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.67 and a 200-day moving average of $198.20.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

