Insider Selling: First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CEO Sells 346,134 Shares of Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FA traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 56,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.29. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

