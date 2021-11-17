Insider Selling: First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CEO Sells 346,134 Shares of Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:FA traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 56,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.29. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $24.73.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
