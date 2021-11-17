Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells 7,471 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QuinStreet stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 7,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.94 million, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $25.99.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.