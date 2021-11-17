Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) SVP Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 293 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $10,802.91.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 432,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,936. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,389,000 after acquiring an additional 139,654 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,668,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,670,000 after acquiring an additional 293,516 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 137.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

