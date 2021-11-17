Insider Selling: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Insider Sells 36,177 Shares of Stock

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GT stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,751,000 after buying an additional 7,195,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after buying an additional 7,076,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after buying an additional 4,639,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,378,000 after buying an additional 3,791,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,495,000 after buying an additional 3,127,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

