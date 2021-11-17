Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP James D. Allison Sells 4,000 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NSP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 128,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.73. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.