Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 41.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 0.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 234,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,910. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

