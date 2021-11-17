Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,567. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.05 and a 52 week high of $323.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

