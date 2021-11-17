Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $397.11. 227,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,102,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

