Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,913. Intapp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intapp by 1,573.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

