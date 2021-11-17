Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,487,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $1,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $1,457,400.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,472,200.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $1,512,400.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,412,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $1,437,800.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,490,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,482,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $1,484,000.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

