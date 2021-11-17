Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Plans Dividend of GBX 18.70

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 2,365 ($30.90) on Wednesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,578 ($20.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,493 ($32.57). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,177.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

In other news, insider Rosemary Leith acquired 200 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,352 ($30.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,704 ($6,145.81). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,775 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, with a total value of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

ICP has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.