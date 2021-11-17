Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.95. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.